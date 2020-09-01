1/1
Clara Voisin Clavijo
1926 - 2020
Clara Voisin Clavijo, 94, born on Aug. 25, 19 26, a native of Vacherie and resident of Houma, departed peacefully and gained her heavenly angel wings at her home surrounded by family on Aug. 31, 2020.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date for the family.

She is survived by her daughter, Diana Harry; 18 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert Webre and George Webre; and sister, Linda Falgout.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Percy Voisin; second husband, Sid Clavijo; children, Tommy Voisin, Jimmy Voisin, Wayne Voisin, Connie Ashley, Andrea Vargas, Julie Ambler, and Rita Chaisson; two grandchildren; parents, TeleranWebre and Jeanne Webre; brothers, Paul Webre and Sidney Webre; and sisters, Bernadette Breaux and Dorothy Boquet.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
