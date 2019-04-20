|
|
Clarabelle Boudreaux Lagrange, a native and resident of Choctaw, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the age of 84.
A visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until funeral time Tuesday, April 23 at St. James Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
She is survived by her children, JoAnn Granier and husband, Nathan, and Jeffrey Boudreaux and wife, Ruby; grandchildren, Tamerage Granier, Codie Granier, Alison Frederick, Kerry Boudreaux and Rita Borne; great-grandchildren, Addison Granier, Connor Granier, Ava Frederick, Braxton Boudreaux, Aubree Boudreaux, Tiffani Besson and Hannah Cortez; sisters, Theresa Oncale and husband Alfred, and Irene Cortez; and brother, Julius Cortez.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, George Boudreaux; second husband, Claude Lagrange; children, Tamerage Boudreaux and Gwendellia Hebert; parents, Joseph D. Cortez and Maggie S. Cortez; sister, Gloria Cortez; and brother, C.J. Cortez.
Clarabelle was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family. The family would like to thank Lafourche Home for the Aged and St. Catherine's Hospice.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2019