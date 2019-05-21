|
Clarence A. Burns, 87, a native of West Memphis, Arkansas and resident of Houma, passed away on May 18, 2019.
Private services will be held.
Clarence is survived by his sons, Daniel Bufkin, David Bufkin, Tom Burns and Roger Burns; grandchildren, Andrew Bufkin, Ben Bufkin, Sara Dupre, Naomi Baccich, Jessie Bufkin, Uriah Bufkin, Heather Dye and Kyle and Kendalin Burns; and numerous great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Mills Burns; parents, Thomas E. Burns and Ethel F. Burns; and numerous siblings.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 21 to May 22, 2019