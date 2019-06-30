Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Clarence Brown Sr.

Clarence Brown Sr. Obituary
Clarence Brown Sr. passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System in New Orleans. He was 68, a native and resident of Thibodaux.

Visitation will be Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 8 a.m. until Religious Services at 11 a.m. at Morning Star Baptist Church, 101 Brule Guillot Rd., Thibodaux. Burial in St. Peter Baptist Church Cemetery.

He is survived by a son, Clarence Brown Jr.; daughter, La'Vergne Marie Jones; sister, DeAudrey Narcisse; two brothers, Perry and Cornell Brown; five grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.

Arrangements are by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA (985) 447-2513.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 30 to July 1, 2019
