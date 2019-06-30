|
Clarence Brown Sr. passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System in New Orleans. He was 68, a native and resident of Thibodaux.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 8 a.m. until Religious Services at 11 a.m. at Morning Star Baptist Church, 101 Brule Guillot Rd., Thibodaux. Burial in St. Peter Baptist Church Cemetery.
He is survived by a son, Clarence Brown Jr.; daughter, La'Vergne Marie Jones; sister, DeAudrey Narcisse; two brothers, Perry and Cornell Brown; five grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Arrangements are by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA (985) 447-2513.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 30 to July 1, 2019