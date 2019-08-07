Home

Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
8:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
Thibodaux, LA
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
Cemetery, LA
Clarence Marcel Ledet, 92, a native of Larose and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Aug. 7, 2019.

A visitation will be held in his honor from 8:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Thibodaux. Interment will follow in St. Mary Nativity Cemetery in Raceland.

Clarence is survived by his daughters, Suzanne Ledet Breaux (Ricky), Nancy Boudreaux, and Mary Prosperie; siblings, Jean Roddy and Eunice Guillot; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Ann (Ruth) Himel Ledet; parents, Marcel Ledet and Anita Grabert Ledet; and siblings, Irene Davaine, Gladyes Ledet, Willis Ledet, and Louis Ledet.

He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. After retirement from McDermott, Clarence was an avid gardener. His Christian faith was the center of his life.

The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice, especially Ms. Amy and Ms. Kasey, for their excellent care. Also, special thanks to his personal caregiver, Ms. Valerie.

Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.