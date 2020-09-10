Clarence Marts, Jr., 77, a native and resident of Larose, departed this life on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.



Visiting will be held on Friday, Sept. 11, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at New Mount Zion Baptist Church in Cutoff. Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12, with burial in the church cemetery.



He leaves to cherish his memories his beloved wife, Bernice Smith Marts; sons, Dr. Ronald Marts (Adrienne) and Brian Marts (Angela); daughter, Anjanette Marts; brother, Miles P. Marts, Sr. (Pastor Luwana); sisters, Rev. Lillian Jackson (Rev. Cleopus), Patricia Thomas, Marilyn and Chandra Marts; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous relatives and friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Agnes Wood Marts and Clarence "Tee Tee'' Marts, Sr.; grandparents, Harrison Woods, Sr., Lillian Gage Woods Marts, Nathaniel Marts, Sr. and Octavia Peterson Marts; and sisters, Deborah and Octavia Marts.



Mask is required.



Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



