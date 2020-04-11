|
|
Clarence O. Soignet Jr., 70, a native of Thibodaux and a resident of Von Ormy, Texas, passed away April 3, 2020. He will be cremated, and his ashes saved for a memorial service later due to the virus outbreak.
He is survived by his daughter, Melissa Bartley and husband, Gordon; and son, Christopher and wife, Lisa; Virginia (Jenny's) two children, Barbara and Charles (Alan) and wife, Veronica; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Bernard Sr. of Houma; and Robert of Thibodaux.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia (Jenny); his parents, Clarence Octave Sr. and Pearl Agnes (Leonard) Soignet; and Jenny's daughter, Connie Jane (Lipscomb) Andrews.
Clarence served in the United States Army, a Vietnam veteran and retired from the Army after 20-plus years. He is a Life Member of the VFW Post 6970 Poteet, Texas. He served in many positions in the VFW; two were Past Post and District Commanders.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020