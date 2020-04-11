Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Soignet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence O. Soignet Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence O. Soignet Jr. Obituary
Clarence O. Soignet Jr., 70, a native of Thibodaux and a resident of Von Ormy, Texas, passed away April 3, 2020. He will be cremated, and his ashes saved for a memorial service later due to the virus outbreak.

He is survived by his daughter, Melissa Bartley and husband, Gordon; and son, Christopher and wife, Lisa; Virginia (Jenny's) two children, Barbara and Charles (Alan) and wife, Veronica; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Bernard Sr. of Houma; and Robert of Thibodaux.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia (Jenny); his parents, Clarence Octave Sr. and Pearl Agnes (Leonard) Soignet; and Jenny's daughter, Connie Jane (Lipscomb) Andrews.

Clarence served in the United States Army, a Vietnam veteran and retired from the Army after 20-plus years. He is a Life Member of the VFW Post 6970 Poteet, Texas. He served in many positions in the VFW; two were Past Post and District Commanders.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -