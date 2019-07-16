|
Clarence Paul Smith Jr. (Smitty) went to be with our Lord Jesus at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. He was born on Oct. 26, 1939 and was a lifelong resident of Houma.
Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 19 and from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Saturday, July 20 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma - West Park, 4511 West Park Ave., Gray. Religious service will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 20 at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Garden of Memories in Gray.
Clarence is survived by sons, Carey P. Smith, Craig P. Smith and companion, Anessa Lirette, and Chad P. Smith (Gina); and one close family friend, Jonathan Hershman.
He is also survived by one brother, James J. "Smitty" Smith (Yvonne); four grandchildren, Cullen A. Smith and fiancé, Whitney, Donavan P. Smith, Hayden P. Smith and Justin Lirette (Hallie); and many nieces, nephews and good friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence P. Smith Sr. and Lena Domangue Smith; his in-laws, Ardis R. and Margaret Robinette; brothers, Alvin "Chon" Smith (Edna), Junius C. Smith (Irma), and Milton A. Smith Sr. (Rita); and sisters, Margie S. Guidry (Lawrence Sr.), and Ruth S. Authement (Harry).
He was a 1957 graduate of Terrebonne High School. He enjoyed fishing with his brother, James and friends.
Clarence enjoyed watching LSU and Saints football games and playing games on the computer. He loved playing his harmonica with the Cajun Friends Band at the Jolly Inn and at the Terrebonne Waterlife Museum. He has traveled many times to the Angola Prison Rodeo.
He retired from Texaco and then, Morrison Home Center.
Clarence and his wife, Virginia R. Smith, co-founded "Shoulders to Lean on" a prison ministry. They worked the ministry for many years. He also belonged to the Giddeons, an organization that distributes Bible to the needy.
Clarence was a Christian man who put Jesus first in his life. He loved his family and his church.
In lieu of flowers, he requested that donations be made to the The Giddeons (donations may be given at the visitation) or to First Baptist Church, 4863 West Park Ave., Houma, LA, 70364.
The family would like to give special thanks to his caregivers and Haydel Memorial Hospice.
His brother James would like to sincerely thank Cullen and Whitney for all they have done for Clarence in his last days. He will be forever missed and always loved. His memory will never be forgotten.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 16 to July 19, 2019