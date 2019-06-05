Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mark Baptist Church
106 La. 1014
Labadieville, LA
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark Baptist Church
106 La. 1014
Labadieville, LA
View Map
Clarence Williams Sr. Obituary
Clarence "CJ" Williams Sr., 79, a native and resident of Labadieville, departed this life on Sunday, May 26, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until religious services at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at St. Mark Baptist Church, 106 La. 1014 in Labadieville. Services will be conducted by Rev. Lionel Green. Burial in the Church Cemetery.

Clarence is survived by his wife, Sarah Miller; sons, Clarence Jr. and Jeffery Williams; daughters, Terry Massey (Denis) and Meshawn Williams; brother, Lloyd Williams (Gertrude); four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roberta and Walter Williams Sr.; sister, Bessie Mae Coleman; and brothers, Harry and Walter Williams Jr.

Arrangements are by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 5 to June 6, 2019
