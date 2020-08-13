Clarence Williams, Jr., 77, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at 2:56 p.m. Born on May 11, 1943, he was a native of Gray and resident of Thibodaux.



He is survived by his devoted companion, Lillian Donsereaux; daughter, Tammie Donsereaux; grandchildren, Darnell Donsereaux, Precious Donsereaux; great-grandchild, Kace Lindsey; brother, Louis T. Williams; nephews, Varentae Williams and Glynn Williams; niece, Tiffanie Williams Brooks; cousins, Gail Johnson, Jacqueline Phillips, Joslyn Vincent, and Kim Phillips; and sister-in-law, Jackie Williams.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Williams, Sr. and Irma Williams; and brothers, Samuel Glynn Williams and Oliver Williams.



Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



