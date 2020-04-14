Home

Clark James Kraemer

Clark James Kraemer, 68, a native of Kraemer and a resident of Schriever, passed away on April 13, 2020.

A private service will be held.

He is survived by his two sons, Josh Kraemer and wife, Alisha, and Wallace Kraemer and wife, Tanya; mother, Marion Kraemer; sister, Cynthia Carriere and husband, Glen; grandson, Micheal Kraemer; nephew, Jean Carriere; niece, Renee St. Martin; and companion, Margaret Tauzin.

He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Kraemer; brother, Shane Kraemer.

Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
