Clark Jude LeBlanc Jr.
Clark Jude LeBlanc Jr.
Dulac - Clark Jude LeBlanc Jr., 50, of Dulac, passed away on November 30, 2020.
Visitation will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 9am until 11am at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue
He is survived by his mother, Sandra Bergeron and husband Charles; father, Clark LeBlanc Sr; brothers, Corey LeBlanc, Christopher LeBlanc and Nicholas LeBlanc; sister Michelle Simoneaux.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Nolan and Olive LeBlanc and Edward and Theresa Liner.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
