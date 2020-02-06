Home

Thibodaux Funeral Home
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 446-8826
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Vacherie, LA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Vacherie, LA
1932 - 2020
Claude Jean Schexnayder Jr. Obituary
Claude Jean Schexnayder Jr., 87, a native and resident of Vacherie, passed peacefully into eternity on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.

A visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Vacherie, followed by burial in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joyce Schexnayder Schexnayder; children, Claudia (Terry) Cormier, Richard (Edith) Schexnayder, and Thomas (Susan) Schexnayder; grandchildren, Peter (Kristen) Van Skiver, Stephanie (Dustin) Mitchell, Vincent (Tiffany) Schexnayder, Philip (Anna) Schexnayder, Benjamin (Courtney) Schexnayder, Matthew Schexnayder, and Jennifer (PJ) Simpson; and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Simone Weber Schexnayder; sister, Joyce Steib; and brothers, Arnold, Gerald, and Arthur Schexnayder.

Claude retired from Kaiser Aluminum after 19 years. Afterwards, he owned and operated a Sears Catalogue Store in Vacherie. He loved to be outdoors fishing and working in his yard.

The family wishes to thank Heart of Hospice and caregivers Melanie Fobb, Mary Waller and Belinda Valentine.

Thibodaux Funeral Home of Thibodaux, La., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
