Claude John Domangue Jr., 65, a native and resident of Terrebonne Parish passed away on May 27, 2020.
A visitation will be held in his honor on Monday, June 1, 2020 from 9:00 am until funeral time at 12:00 p.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park, 4511 West Park Ave., in Gray. The burial will follow at St. Francis #2.
He is survived by his wife Kathy Domangue; sons, William (Stephanie) Domangue, Justin Domangue, and Ryan (Cindy) Blanchard; daughter, Jennifer (Marcus) Domangue; grandchildren, Abigail, Connor, Ryan, Kaylie, Charleigh, Brynleigh, Felix, Taylor, Harley, and Vallie; great-grandchildren, William and Rowan; sisters, Joy (Curtis) Foret and Gail Blanchard.
He was preceded in death by his father Claude Domangue Sr.; mother, Mamie Hebert Domangue; sister, Peggy Bethencourt.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today from May 29 to May 30, 2020.