Claude John Domangue Jr., 65, a native and resident of Terrebonne Parish passed away on May 27, 2020.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Monday, June 1, 2020 from 9:00 am until funeral time at 12:00 p.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park, 4511 West Park Ave., in Gray. The burial will follow at St. Francis #2.

He is survived by his wife Kathy Domangue; sons, William (Stephanie) Domangue, Justin Domangue, and Ryan (Cindy) Blanchard; daughter, Jennifer (Marcus) Domangue; grandchildren, Abigail, Connor, Ryan, Kaylie, Charleigh, Brynleigh, Felix, Taylor, Harley, and Vallie; great-grandchildren, William and Rowan; sisters, Joy (Curtis) Foret and Gail Blanchard.

He was preceded in death by his father Claude Domangue Sr.; mother, Mamie Hebert Domangue; sister, Peggy Bethencourt.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
JUN
1
Funeral
12:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
