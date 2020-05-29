Claude John Domangue Jr., 65, a native and resident of Terrebonne Parish passed away on May 27, 2020.



A visitation will be held in his honor on Monday, June 1, 2020 from 9:00 am until funeral time at 12:00 p.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park, 4511 West Park Ave., in Gray. The burial will follow at St. Francis #2.



He is survived by his wife Kathy Domangue; sons, William (Stephanie) Domangue, Justin Domangue, and Ryan (Cindy) Blanchard; daughter, Jennifer (Marcus) Domangue; grandchildren, Abigail, Connor, Ryan, Kaylie, Charleigh, Brynleigh, Felix, Taylor, Harley, and Vallie; great-grandchildren, William and Rowan; sisters, Joy (Curtis) Foret and Gail Blanchard.



He was preceded in death by his father Claude Domangue Sr.; mother, Mamie Hebert Domangue; sister, Peggy Bethencourt.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.



