Claude Joseph Bourg, age 86, from Bourg, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.
Visitation will be held at St. Ann Catholic Church on Thursday, Feb. 20, beginning at 9 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., with burial following in church cemetery.
Claude is survived by his wife, Doris Chauvin Bourg; sons, Michael Bourg, and Randy Bourg and wife, Lisa; daughters, Kathy Gilmore and husband, Sonny, Susan Hebert and husband, Edward Sr., and Claudia Bourg and companion, Tony Martin; brothers, Druis Bourg and wife, Catherine, and Lyes Bourg Jr.; 17 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by first wife of 66 years, Ezoline Robichaux Bourg; parents, Lyes Sr. and Maria Victoria Pinell Bourg; brother, Lloyd Bourg and wife, Shirley; and sister-in-law, Beverly Bourg.
Claude was a Parishioner of St. Ann Catholic Church of Bourg and St. Louis Catholic Church of Bayou Blue. He was a veteran of the Korean War, owned and operated Bourg Trucking and Claude's Country Store.
He was a prominent figure in our parish, church, recreation, Lion's Club, Bourg Fire Department, , American Legion, Cursillo and parish government. Dad had a kind and loving heart and never met a stranger. He will be greatly missed by all the hearts he touched.
Special thanks to Haydel Memorial Hospice for love and compassion at our time of need.
Chauvin Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020