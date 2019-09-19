|
Claude Joseph Skidmore departed this life Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Our Lady of the Lake in North Baton Rouge. He was 59, a native of Plattenville and resident of Baton Rouge.
Visiting from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville, and continue from noon until Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church in Napoleonville. Burial in Church Cemetery.
Claude is survived by his brothers, Michael and Wendell (Darla) Skidmore; sisters Linda Chase, Rosalyn Guillemet, Antoinette Ward (Whittier), Marcia Skidmore, Paula Skidmore and Stephanie Gallo (Norman); and godson Chad Skidmore.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lincoln and Mary Skidmore; sister Dianne Thrift; brothers Charles and Sidney Skidmore; and maternal and paternal grandparents.
Arrangements by Williams and Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019