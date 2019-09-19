Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church
Napoleonville, LA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church
Napoleonville, LA
Claude Joseph Skidmore Obituary
Claude Joseph Skidmore departed this life Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Our Lady of the Lake in North Baton Rouge. He was 59, a native of Plattenville and resident of Baton Rouge.

Visiting from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville, and continue from noon until Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church in Napoleonville. Burial in Church Cemetery.

Claude is survived by his brothers, Michael and Wendell (Darla) Skidmore; sisters Linda Chase, Rosalyn Guillemet, Antoinette Ward (Whittier), Marcia Skidmore, Paula Skidmore and Stephanie Gallo (Norman); and godson Chad Skidmore.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lincoln and Mary Skidmore; sister Dianne Thrift; brothers Charles and Sidney Skidmore; and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Arrangements by Williams and Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
