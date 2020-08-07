1/1
Claude Paul Price
Claude Paul Price, 91, resident of Dulac, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.

A visitation will be held in his honor from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, at Samart Funeral Home, West Park in Gray, and will continue from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Aug. 8, at Samart Funeral Home, West Park. Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Church in Dulac followed by a burial.

Claude is survived by his grandchildren, Michael (Kelly) Price, Lori Price (Tammy) Gillmore, Amanda Price, Travis (Monique) Price, Ashley Price (Ryan Parfait), Sarah Price (Josh) Naquin, and Lily Kieff; great-grandchildren, Destany, Ryan, Jasmine, Kelsey, Rilyn, Claudia, Victoria, La'Sharie, Iderian, Jalen, Braigon, McKaylee, Kamdon, Kylie, Bryson, Macy, and Mallory; step-children, Terry Breaux, Nolan Breaux, Timmy Breaux, Dottie Breaux Crochet; and step-grandchildren, Tonya, Terry Jr., Shannon, Nolan Jr., Jeremy, Dory, and Matthew.

He was preceded in death by his children, Merlin Price, Clay (Cindy) Price, and Clayton Price; wives, Esther (T-Lou), Pellegrin Price, and Lois Carrere; mother, Adele LeCompte Price; father, Ernest Price; siblings, Clarence Price, Allen Price, Ernest Price, Thelma Price Eschete, and Edelia Price Boudreaux; and step-grandchildren, Tyler Breaux and Joshua Breaux.

Pallbearers are Mike Price, Travis Price, Ryan Parfait Jr., Ryan Parfait, Joshua Naquin and Braigon Parfait.

A special thanks to our sitters Joyce Duplantis and Rene Pelligrin for helping take care of him.

Claude was employed at Zapata Protein mechanic for 25 years and donated his time for 25 years as a groundskeeper at Holy Family Church. He enjoyed trawling, fishing, and fishing oysters. He was a carpenter and a gardener. He enjoyed boiling crabs for his family and friends.

Samart Funeral Home, West Park, is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
AUG
8
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
AUG
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Family Church
