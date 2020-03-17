|
|
Claude Philip Templet, 94, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. Born April 24, 1925, he was a native of Pierre Part and resident of Thibodaux.
Private Services will be held. Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
He is survived by his children, Phyllis Templet, James (Ramona) Templet, Brenda (Earl) Durham, Karen Templet, and Connie (John) Dupre; grandchildren, Jason (Renee) Templet, Angie (Cody) Arcement, Brandon (Adrian) Templet, Kristy (John) Richard, Lance (Jenna) Durham, Michael Templet, Elizabeth (Ross) Dupre, Jonathan Dupre, and Christopher Dupre; great-grandchildren, Seth Templet, Zachary Templet, Addy Arcement, Bryce Templet, Reid Arcement, Hayes Richard, Annaleigh Durham, Evie Richard, and Wyatt Durham; sister, Eloise Zeringue; and brother, Joseph Templet.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Noelie Simoneaux Templet; parents, Oleus Templet Sr. and Hilda Marie Landry Templet; brothers, Edward "Nook" Templet, Oleus Templet Jr.; and sister, Angelle Daigle.
He was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be greatly missed.
The family would like to thank his caregivers, Julie Chatman and Dilene Dazat for their compassion and care.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020