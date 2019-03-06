Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Resources
More Obituaries for Claudette Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claudette James Holmes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Claudette James Holmes Obituary
Claudette James Holmes departed this life on Thursday, February 28, 2019. She was 72, a native and resident of Thibodaux.

Visitation from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. in Thibodaux, and from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 8, at Moses Baptist Church. Burial in the church cemetery.

Claudette is survived by her husband, Sterling Holmes; sons, Dwayne and Dwight James; sisters, Rosemary James, Ethel (Gerald) Theriot, and Carolyn James; sister-in-law, Carolyn L. James; brothers-in-law, Joseph, Raymond, and Michael Holmes; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; adopted son, Chad Davis; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence James Sr. and Mary Ethel Brown; and brother, Clarence James Jr.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now