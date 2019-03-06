|
Claudette James Holmes departed this life on Thursday, February 28, 2019. She was 72, a native and resident of Thibodaux.
Visitation from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. in Thibodaux, and from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 8, at Moses Baptist Church. Burial in the church cemetery.
Claudette is survived by her husband, Sterling Holmes; sons, Dwayne and Dwight James; sisters, Rosemary James, Ethel (Gerald) Theriot, and Carolyn James; sister-in-law, Carolyn L. James; brothers-in-law, Joseph, Raymond, and Michael Holmes; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; adopted son, Chad Davis; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence James Sr. and Mary Ethel Brown; and brother, Clarence James Jr.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019