Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Claudette Picou Dryden

Claudette Picou Dryden Obituary
Claudette Picou Dryden, 80, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Oct. 20, 2019.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Friday, Oct. 25, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. at the church. Inurnment will take place at Magnolia Cemetery in Houma.

Claudette is survived by her daughters, Anita Thibodaux and Tina Landry (Randy); brother, Robert Wilson Picou; sister, Chris Hebert; grandchildren, Brian Dryden Jr., Brock Landry (Sara), Katie Thibodaux, Jenna Landry and Kensey Thibodaux; great-grandchildren, Holden Dryden and Emma Jean Landry; and son-in-law, Robert Thibodaux.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David Dryden; sons, Brian and Kendall Dryden; parents, Wilson and Anita Thibodeaux Picou; and sisters, Anne Carol Picou and Nell Picou Robert.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Mary Bird Perkins, Terrebonne General Medical Center and Camp Blue Bird.

Samart Funeral Home, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
