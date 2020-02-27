|
|
Claudette Steward Smith, 78, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Beacon Light Baptist Church, 4325 W. Park Ave. in Gray. Burial will follow in Union Benevolent Cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Joseph "Ricky" Smith (Phyllis), Hosea Smith and Jason Steward (Shamika); daughters Allison Smith and Collette Steward; 16 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brothers Calvin, Beverly, Bernard (Alma Lee) and James Steward; sisters Devoria S. Williams and Loretta Steward (David); and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Smith Sr.; daughter Beverly Ann Smith; granddaughter Kendra Smith; parents Thomas and Brunetta Williams Steward; brother Claudell Outlery; and daughter-in-law Shelia King Smith.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020