Claudia Ann Prosperie, 72, a native of Montegut and resident of Gray, passed away on Nov. 16, 2019.
A visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Graveside services with final remembrances will take place the following day on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery in Montegut.
She is survived by her children, Mary Use (Donald), John N. Bourg Jr., Crystal Billiot, Lucinda Prosperie; brothers, Myron, Wayne Prosperie (Rhonda); sister, Elaine Pitre (Roland); seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Theresa Matherne Prosperie; children, Shawn and Jeremie Bourg; brothers, Claude Jr., Bryan Prosperie; sister, Eva Adams; grandchild, Devin Bourg; sister-in-law, Karen Prosperie.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019