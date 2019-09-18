|
|
Claudia McKay Waits Zorn, 75, passed away on Sept. 11, 2019. She was a native of Tyler, TX, resident of Schriever, having raised her loving family in Columbia, SC.
A memorial visitation will be held in her honor from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Landry's Funeral Home in Thibodaux. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sept. 29, at Center Cemetery in Smith County, TX .
She is survived by her husband, Joseph "Joe" M. Zorn; daughters, Amy F. Taylor and Hester Serrano (Edwin); sons, Joel Fortenberry (Shannon), and William Zorn (Jenny); and grandchildren, Emma Lyn and Tyler Joel Fortenberry, Gardner Creighton, Mattie Flynn, Jack Culley Wiggins Taylor, Rebecca, Mary Katherine, Caroline Zorn and Thade Haddox.
She is also survived by her sister, Ruth Reeves of Tyler, TX.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jason Fortenberry; parents, Thomas and Alma Olive McKay; and sister, Mary Ellen McKay Walsh.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Center Cemetery Committee, Attention Ken Culpepper, 10571 CR 313 E Tyler, TX 75706.
Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019