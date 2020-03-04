|
Claudia McKinley Wolfe, 60, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 6, at Frist Corinthian Baptist Church in Houma. Burial in Deweyville cemetery.
She leaves to cherish her memories her son Jerome Wolfe Jr; brothers Roosevelt "Boo" McKinley, Thomas Green Jr., Michael Green and Clifford (LequishA) Green; sisters Albertha Collins, Martha (Jerry) Parker Sr., Eula Green and Barbara (Charles) Mouton; mother-in-law Cementra Swing Wolfe; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome Wolfe Sr.; son Tyris Omar Wolfe; parents Thomas and Zilda McKinley Green Sr.; and sister Cynthia Green.
Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020