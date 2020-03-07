Houma Today Obituaries
|
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Claudia Tharp
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church
Claudia Wallis Tharp, age 94, passed peacefully in her sleep at Terrebonne General Hospital on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 12:05 p.m. She was a lifelong resident of Houma.

Claudia is survived by her sons, Harry "Al" Russell Jr. and wife, Linda Walker Russell, and Michael Russell and wife, Marsha Hines Russell; daughters Claudia Tharp Roundtree and husband, John Roundtree, and Peggy Tharp Bascle; grandchildren, Benjamin Russell, Chase Russell, Laura Russell, Melissa Roundtree Earle, Sean Roundtree, Matthew Bascle, Nicholas Bascle and Billy Tharp; great-grandchildren, Ashlyn Tharp, Taylor Tharp, Connor Bascle, Liam Bascle, Clare Bascle, Louis Bascle, Aidan Earle, Avery Earle, and Cameron Roundtree; and great-great-grandchild, Karen Tharp.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Harry "Al" Russell Sr.; and second husband, James L. Tharp; son, Thomas Tharp; parents, Claude "Skipper" Wallis and Roberta "Birdie" Labit Wallis; son-in-law, Donald Bascle; sisters, Ouida Wallis and Meredith Daunis; and brother, Hugh Maxwell Wallis.

To her family, Claudia was affectionately known as Granny. Her adored grandchildren especially remember the laughter and joy of holidays shared with her at her home. It seemed there was a lasting child within Claudia who refused to grow old and forget the simple miracles that only her grandchildren could see. Family and friends are only comforted in knowing that their loss is Heaven's gain…

A memorial will be held at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church on Thursday, March 12, beginning with visitation at 10 a.m. until church service at 11 a.m.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020
