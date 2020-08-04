Clayton Comeaux, 87, a native of Carencro and a resident of Raceland, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020.



Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Friday, August 7, at Falgout Funeral Home in Raceland. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, at St. Hilary Catholic Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.



He is survived by his son, Michael C. Comeaux, Sr. (Mary Frances); daughters, Ann C. Dantin and Mary C. Glover (Bruce); and grandchildren, Andre', Camille, Michael Jr., and Benjamin and Abbey.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie Folse Comeaux; parents, Joseph and Cecile Comeaux; brothers, Daly, Caliste, Whitney, Euby and Albert Comeaux; and sisters, Della Cormier, Anna Quebedeaux, Beulah Stelly, Ernestine Broussard and Dolores Folse.



Clayton was employed at Valentine Paper Mill for 39 years and he was a member of the American Legion.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Raceland American Legion Post 349.



Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



