On Aug. 13, Clayton "Sonny" Lovell died peacefully surrounded by his family at his home in Houma, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 70 years old.



Sonny was a lifelong resident of Houma. He was born on Oct. 24, 1949. He graduated from Terrebonne High School in 1967. He attended Nicholls State University, was a member of the Phi Kappa Theta social fraternity and graduated in 1972, before attending and graduating from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law in 1975.



After graduation, Sonny became a member of the Louisiana Bar Association and began working for the law firm of Duval, Arceneaux, Lewis, and Funderburk for five years before being named partner in 1979. Following his retirement in 2015 from the law firm of Duval, Funderburk, Sundbery, Lovell & Watkins, Sonny and his wife were able to devote more time to their volunteer work within the Houma community. He became the Treasurer for St. Vincent de Paul of St. Francis de Sales. He also spent many hours baking cookies as a member of the Society of St. Joseph, Husband of Mary, for the St. Joseph's Altar. Sonny was also a long-time active parishioner and Eucharistic Minister at the Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales.



Sonny's true passion was fishing and hunting in South Louisiana, cooking Cajun food for his family and listening to Motown music. He loved the time he spent with his friends and family out on the boat or at the camp. He was also a long-time member of the Krewe of Houmas.

Sonny is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Katherine Bourgeois Lovell of Houma, Louisiana; his four children, Katherine "Kay" Nelson, Clayton Lovell Jr., Sarah Lovell and Andrew Lovell; and two grandchildren, Jackson Nelson and Abigail "Abby" Nelson. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Elizabeth "Betty" Lovell of Houma, La., and his two siblings James Lovell Jr. and Paul Lovell; his parents-in-law, George A. Bourgeois, Sr. and Katherine "Kitty" Use' Bourgeois.



Mass of Christian burial for Sonny is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, at the Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales 500 Goode St. in Houma. It will be immediately followed by a graveside burial ceremony at St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.



The family would like to thank the staff of West Jefferson Medical Center and the staff of Heart of Hospice for the loving care and support they provided to Sonny.



For those desiring, memorial donations can be made to the Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales, 500 Goode St., Houma, LA 70360 or St. Vincent de Paul Society, 500 Goode St., Houma, LA 70360.



Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



