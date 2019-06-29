|
|
Cleary T. Toups, age 78, a native and resident of Gheens, passed away on June 27, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 2 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Gheens, from 9 a.m. until service time. A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Cleary is survived by his wife, Sheila D. Toups; former wife, Dorothy Toups; children, Melinda (Tommy) Guidry, Stacey Dominique, Nicole (Jeff) Streva, Wilson (Brandy) Bower, Heidi (Tommy Theriot) Oubre; grandchildren, Eric Guidry, Brea Toups (Mathew) Gordoa, Alexis Toups, Javen Dominique, Jordan Streva, Kelci Adams, Kameryn and Lily Bower, Dallas and Chelsea Landry, Shelly and Eve Theriot; great-grandchildren, Maya Bourgeois, Mace and Cole Gordoa, Mariah and Blaya Falgoust; brothers, Donovan (Patsy), Kearney (Ethel), Dean (Carlotta), Reed (Carolyn), Randy "Joe", Lane (Loretta) Toups; sisters, Dolores (Bud) Foreman, Brenda Martinez, Connie (Gary) Matherne, Cathy (Russel) Durio.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Bess and Thomas Toups and Olga and Lawrence Dufrene; brothers, Alvin, Tommy, Dale, Lindel and Sandy "Pap" Toups; sisters, Lois Walker, Wanda Toups and Shellie Sampey.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 29 to July 1, 2019