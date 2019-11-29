|
|
Clement Joseph Boudreaux, 79, a native of Thibodaux and a resident of Choctaw, La., died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at the church, followed by burial in St. Joseph Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Brenda Hebert Boudreaux; three children, Robin Melancon (Shawn), Keith Boudreaux (Melanie), Trudy Folse (Corial); nine grandchildren, Leah Jones, Matthew Folse, Cody Boudreaux, Jordan Andras, Shelbi Folse, Amber Boudreaux, Taylor Stevens and Sydney Melancon; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Ernest Boudreaux; and sisters, Annette Andras, Florence Cortez, Audrey Andras, Doris Sanchez, Dorothy Clement.
He was preceded in death by granddaughter, Hayli Folse; parents, Anatole Boudreaux and Julie Marie Boudreaux; brother, Nolan Boudreaux; and sisters, Rosemary Andras, Marion Andras, Marguerite Percle.
Thibodaux Funeral Home of Thibodaux is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019