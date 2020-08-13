1/1
Clementine Doucet Pierce
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clementine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clementine "Katin" Doucet Pierce, 86, a native of Galliano and resident of the Broadway Elder in Lockport, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

Due to Covid-19, the family encourages you to pray safely with them from your home during the celebration of a funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Galliano, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Clementine is survived by her daughter, Marie P. Callais and husband Wilton; two sons, Michael Pierce and wife Harriet, Dean Pierce and wife Lyn; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; expected soon and brother, Larry Doucet.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Nolan A. Pierce; father, Neville Doucet; mother, Eveline Guidry Doucet; sisters, Una Doucet, Melissere Doucet Collins, and Cecelia Doucet Champagne; brothers, Maxine Doucet, Ulysses Doucet, and Clarence Doucet; grandson, Ross Callais; and daughter-in-law, Barbara Pierce.

In lieu of flowers, consider donations to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org or to your church parish.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Falgout Funeral Home
17330 West Main Street
Galliano, LA 70354
(985) 632-6112
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved