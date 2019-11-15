Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
For more information about
Clementine Cedotal
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Magnolia Chapel at Chauvin Funeral Home
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Eloi Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Eloi Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Clementine Cedotal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clementine Dumond Cedotal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clementine Dumond Cedotal Obituary
Clementine Dumond Cedotal, age 67, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was a longtime resident of Theriot.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation beginning at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, in the Magnolia Chapel at Chauvin Funeral Home. Visitation will resume at St. Eloi Catholic Church on Monday, Nov. 18, beginning at 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Clementine is survived by her loving children, Angel Cedotal, Darrell Cedotal Sr.; grandchildren, Alexis and Darrell Cedotal Jr.; brother, Donell Dumond and wife Lois.

She is also survived by her loving and longtime companion, Michael Jeansonne; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Newel John Dumond and Mildred DeHart Dumond; and brothers, Darrell Dumond and Loran "Neg-Neg" Joseph Dumond.

Clementine was a beautiful woman with a heart of gold. She loved all things beautiful especially her family. She enjoyed crocheting, dancing, pokeno but, most of all, enjoying the company of her family and friends. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Eloi Catholic Church, where she loved and served her Lord and now rests in his heavenly arms.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clementine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now