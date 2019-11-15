|
|
Clementine Dumond Cedotal, age 67, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was a longtime resident of Theriot.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation beginning at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, in the Magnolia Chapel at Chauvin Funeral Home. Visitation will resume at St. Eloi Catholic Church on Monday, Nov. 18, beginning at 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Clementine is survived by her loving children, Angel Cedotal, Darrell Cedotal Sr.; grandchildren, Alexis and Darrell Cedotal Jr.; brother, Donell Dumond and wife Lois.
She is also survived by her loving and longtime companion, Michael Jeansonne; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Newel John Dumond and Mildred DeHart Dumond; and brothers, Darrell Dumond and Loran "Neg-Neg" Joseph Dumond.
Clementine was a beautiful woman with a heart of gold. She loved all things beautiful especially her family. She enjoyed crocheting, dancing, pokeno but, most of all, enjoying the company of her family and friends. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Eloi Catholic Church, where she loved and served her Lord and now rests in his heavenly arms.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019