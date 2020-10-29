Clenard Melancon
Napoleonville, LA - Clenard Melancon departed this life on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at his residence in Napoleonville, LA. He was 84, a native of Paincourtville, LA and a resident of Napoleonville, LA. Visitation on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at St. Charles Baptist Church from 9:00am to religious services at 11:00am. Burial in the church cemetery. Survived by his wife, Marian Melancon; 3 daughters, Audrey and Aundrea Melancon and Jessica Sullivan; 1 step-son, David Turner, Sr.; 1 brother, Roland Melancon; 1 sister, Joyce Hargrove; 2 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Elphege and Alice Melancon; 1 daughter, Charlotte Reed; 4 brothers, Norman, Alfred, Joseph and Isadore Melancon; 5 sisters, Octavia Johnson, Marcell Williams, Leona Holmes, Everlina Mollere and Diana James; 1 grandson, Devonte Turner. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1; Napoleonville, LA 70390. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfu neralhome.com
