Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thibodaux Funeral Home
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 446-8826
Resources
More Obituaries for Cleo Picou
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cleo Romagousa Picou

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cleo Romagousa Picou Obituary
Cleo Romagousa Picou, 90, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Patterson, La., passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, and from 8 a.m. until the funeral service at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13, , at Thibodaux Funeral Home in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.

She is survived by her sons, C. David Picou Jr. (Elaine), Timothy Picou (Carrie), and Brian Picou (Andrea); grandchildren, C. David Picou III (Carmen), Courtney Picou, James Picou (Terry), and Sabrina Taquino (Cory); and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charleston D. Picou Sr.; parents, Norman and Nancy Romagosa; brother, Ferdy Romagosa; and granddaughter, Nicole Picou.

Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thibodaux Funeral Home
Download Now