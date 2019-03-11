|
|
Cleo Romagousa Picou, 90, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Patterson, La., passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, and from 8 a.m. until the funeral service at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13, , at Thibodaux Funeral Home in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.
She is survived by her sons, C. David Picou Jr. (Elaine), Timothy Picou (Carrie), and Brian Picou (Andrea); grandchildren, C. David Picou III (Carmen), Courtney Picou, James Picou (Terry), and Sabrina Taquino (Cory); and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charleston D. Picou Sr.; parents, Norman and Nancy Romagosa; brother, Ferdy Romagosa; and granddaughter, Nicole Picou.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019