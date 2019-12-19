|
Clerfe Gautreaux, 83, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery in Thibodaux.
He is survived by his children, Wayne Gautreaux, Carla G. Benz and husband, Alex Benz, and David Gautreaux and wife, Wendy Gautreaux; granddaughter, Hannah G. Owens and husband, Joseph "Joey" Owens; great-granddaughter, Cora Jane Owens; siblings, Lester Gauthreaux and Alice Lovell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Emelda Clement Gautreaux; parents, Clerfe and Cecilia Gauthreaux; and siblings, Verna Boudreaux, Jacob Gauthreaux and Agnes Guidry.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the PAN Foundation. To donate by mail, complete a donation form and include a check or money order made out to the Patient Access Network Foundation. Donation forms may be picked up at Landry's Funeral Home located at 821 Canal Blvd. in Thibodaux, Louisiana.
Please mail your gift to:
Patient Access Network Foundation
P.O. Box 76408
Baltimore, MD 21275-6408
Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019