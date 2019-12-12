Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Cleveland Joseph Oliver Obituary
Cleveland Joseph Oliver, a long-time New Orleans resident, passed away peacefully on Dec. 8, 2019. He was 94, a native of Belle Alliance, La. Visitation from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, at Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville.

Visitation will resume on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Corpus Christi-Epiphany Catholic Church, 2022 St. Bernard Avenue in New Orleans, at 8 a.m. to rosary at 9:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. Burial at St. Augustine Catholic Church Cemetery, 174 LA-1003 in Belle Rose.
Cleveland is survived by daughter, Janice (the Rev. Alphonse) Reff; sons, Joseph, Cleveland D. Sr. (Linda), Ronald, Byron, Sr., Donald A. Sr. (Trinetta); 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his adored wife, Alice M. Oliver; son, David Oliver Sr.; and parents, Ella and Samuel Oliver, Sr.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
