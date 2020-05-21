|
|
Clevin "Cleveland" Brown departed this life on Monday, May 18, 2020, at his residence in Thibodaux. He was 85, a native of Napoleonville and resident of Thibodaux.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 23 at Moses Baptist Church Cemetery in Thibodaux.
He was survived by his sons, Clevin Brown, Jr. (Tanya), Charles Ray Brown and Rev. Ronnie Lee Brown (Orelia); daughters, Mary Ann Rhine and Shera Lynn Hebert; brothers, Vernell and Junius Brown; sisters, Mary Louise Cunniken and Shirley Jupiter; and numerous grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Jean Brown; parents, Angenetta and Earl Brown, Sr.; son, Bernell Brown; daughter, Amelia Baker; sisters, Carrie Lee Brown and Myrle Brown; and brother, Earl Brown, Jr.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 21 to May 22, 2020