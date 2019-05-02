|
Clifford Carl Lewis, 76, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Chauvin, passed away peacefully at 3:12 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019.
Visitation will be held from noon until funeral time at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, at St. Luke Baptist Church, 106 Union St. in Houma. Burial will follow in Bisland Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Lea Fleming Lewis; son, Carl Lewis; daughter, Felicia L. Matthews (Ferdinand); stepchildren, Plez (Linda) and Arnette Little; grandchildren, Kenneth Lee, Lee Arnold, and Arnae Little; brothers, John and Bradley Lewis Sr.; and sisters, Shirley Lewis, Heloise Howard, Audrey Ray (Sylvester), Joyce Williams, and Vera Lewis.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Regina Lewis; parents, James Sr. and Amanda Gray Lewis; brothers, James Jr. and Earl C. Lewis; and grandparents, Francis Ross Butler, Henry and Eliza Brown Gray.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 2 to May 3, 2019