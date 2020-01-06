|
|
Clifton "Sonny" Benoit, 80, of Thibodaux, passed away on Jan. 5, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.
He is survived by his wife Shirley Rodrigue Benoit, sons, Bryan and wife Kim Waguespack Benoit, and Brad Benoit; brothers, Kermit Benoit, Clark Benoit, Jimmy Benoit and Willie Benoit; sisters, Catherine Lagarde, Stanis Flose; grandsons, Cody Benoit and Philip Benoit; and granddaughter, Alanna Benoit.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Gladys Hebert Benoit; father, Clifton T. Benoit; sisters, Winona Baye, Pearl Benoit, Annadell Benoit Lagarde, Angel Benoit; brother, Lynnwood Benoit; and daughter-in-law, Melinda Bergeron Benoit.
The family would like to thank, Thibodaux Regional Medical Center, Thibodaux Home Health Care, Kindred Home Health, Family Doctor Clinic, Haydel Memorial Hospice and for all the prayers and love from everyone.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020