Clifton J. "Pie" Herbert Jr, 70, a native and resident of Belle Rose, departed this life on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.
Visitation from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville and from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Pilgrim Baptist Church in Paincourtville. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Clifton is survived by his wife, Evelyn W. Herbert; son, Jeffery Wayne Sims; daughters, Katina Breaux (Malcolm), Angela Herbert and Jessica Harris (Trevin); brothers, Alfred Plummer Jr. and Jerome Plummer; sisters, Alfredia Tassin (Clifton), Josie Valentine (Lionel) and Alicia Herbert;10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruby and Clifton Herbert Sr.; brother, Herbert Plummer Sr.; and sisters, Shirley Nicholas and Natalia Herbert.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019