Clifton J. Johnson departed this life on Monday, April 22, 2019. He was 80, a resident of Los Angeles, CA and native of Thibodaux.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 6, at Moses Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Clifton is survived by his brothers, Raymond Johnson Sr., Hubert (Dorothy) Johnson Sr., Leonard (Pat) Johnson Sr., Welton Johnson, and Donald Johnson; brother-in-law, Thomas Bourgeois; and Delores Plaisance and Barbara (Edward) Perio.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Isaac and Gertrude Johnson; brothers, Isaac Jr. and Roland Johnson; and his sister, Margie Bourgeois.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet on May 4, 2019