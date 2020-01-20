|
At 85 years old, Clifton Joseph Fonesca went to heaven surrounded by his loved ones on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at 11:30 p.m. He was born in Des Allemands to the late Jules Fonseca and Nora Bourgeois Roberts on Oct. 19, 1934.
Married to Claire Rome Fonseca and was a graduate of Raceland High School. He is survived by two children, son Myron Fonseca and daughter Glenda Fonseca. Cliff was a dedicated public servant throughout his career. His love for music was very inspirational, and he was inducted into the Westbank Musicians Hall of Fame in 2010.
He was gainfully employed by Avondale Shipyards, Laris Insurance Company, a chief deputy for Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, an investigator for the Lafourche Parish District Attorney's Office and ended his career with Enterprise Rental as a driver.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 24 10:30 a.m. at Healing Place Church, 19202 Highland Road, Baton Rouge with memorial services to follow at 11a.m. Burial to take place at St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church, 3500 La. 1, Raceland.
Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints. Your memories will forever live in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made at https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/clifton-joseph-fonesca.
The family will use these gifts to honor his life and memory by donating to charities. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services, St. Amant.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020