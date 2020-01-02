|
Clifton "Bay-Bay" Williams departed this life on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Chateau D'ville Rehab and Retirement in Donaldsonville. He was 74, a native and resident of Belle Rose, La.
Visitation from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, at Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville and on Saturday, Jan. 4, from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. at Greater Israel Baptist Church, 7076 LA-308 in Belle Rose. Burial in the Church Cemetery.
He is survived by his sisters, Ruth Williams, Inez Williams (Harrison) and Ramona Landry (Gordon); and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruby and Clifton Williams Sr.; brother, Lionel Williams; and sister, Glorious Johnson.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020