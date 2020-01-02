Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater Israel Baptist Church
7076 LA-308
Belle Rose, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Greater Israel Baptist Church
7076 LA-308
Belle Rose, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifton Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifton Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clifton Williams Obituary
Clifton "Bay-Bay" Williams departed this life on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Chateau D'ville Rehab and Retirement in Donaldsonville. He was 74, a native and resident of Belle Rose, La.

Visitation from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, at Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville and on Saturday, Jan. 4, from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. at Greater Israel Baptist Church, 7076 LA-308 in Belle Rose. Burial in the Church Cemetery.

He is survived by his sisters, Ruth Williams, Inez Williams (Harrison) and Ramona Landry (Gordon); and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruby and Clifton Williams Sr.; brother, Lionel Williams; and sister, Glorious Johnson.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clifton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -