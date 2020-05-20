|
|
Clinsey P. Ross, 85, a native of Choctaw, La., and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on May 14, 2020.
Due to the recent health concerns and restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, a private service will be held by his immediate family. The family would like to thank everyone for their understanding at this difficult time.
He is survived by his son, Clinsey J. Rose, Jr. and wife Tammy M. Rhodes Rose; grandson, Matt J. Rose; step-grandson, Ryan A. Vaughn; and sisters, Bertha R. Benoit and Della Molaison.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Marry Ann Totina Ross; parents, Alexander Frederick Rose and Beatrice Molaison Rose; brothers, Alex Rose, and Chester Frederick "Rose" Ross; and sister, Enola Glaviana.
Clinsey will always be remembered for his "Happy-Go-Lucky" attitude. He was always willing to give a helping hand to his friends and neighbors. Always wanting to stay busy, he would help his wife with chores around the house, picking and pealing pecans for her to make cakes, fudge and pecan pralines, and gardening, which he shared with friends. He would also help his neighbors by cutting grass and washing vehicles. He stayed by his wife's side, until death did they part, just as his vows said. After her passing, he and Dolores Lester spent time together. She brought life back into him, as he was lonely and discouraged. They moved back to his hometown of Choctaw as he always wanted. When his health became too much for her to handle on her own, the decision was made for him to go to Audubon Health & Rehab, where Dolores helped to take great care of him.
He loved hunting and fishing, visiting with old friends, singing and playing his harmonica. There were many things he loved, but what he loved most, besides his wife, was his Grandson, Matt Rose.
Thibodaux Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 20 to May 21, 2020