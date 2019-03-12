|
Clint J. Toups, 55, a native of Lockport and a resident of Raceland, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, at Falgout Funeral Home in Lockport.
He is survived by his wife, Billie Jo Toups; sons, Benjamin Toups (Nikki), and Jake Toups; grandchildren Hayden, Roman and River; and brothers, Mike and Danny Toups.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Nelda Toups; and sister, Tina Toups.
Clint enjoyed fishing and the outdoors.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019