A private family memorial service will be held at a later date for Clinton Grant Odom, 79, of Ovett, Mississippi, who died Sunday, May 12, 2019 at his residence. He was born Friday, Feb. 16, 1940 in Bessemer, Alabama.
Mr. Odom retired from the oil and gas industry after numerous years of service. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a member of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Gibson Odom; his parents, Clinton Wilson Odom and Johnnie Carlisle Odom Saunier; a son, Terry Odom; and two sisters, Debbie Mercer and Janis Adams.
Survivors include two sons, Perry Odom (Summer) and Gary L. Odom (Debra Favre), both of Houma; six grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville, Mississippi is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 18 to May 20, 2019