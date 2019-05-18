Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ellisville Funeral Home
1204 Ave B
Ellisville, MS 39437
(601) 477-3797
Resources
More Obituaries for Clinton Odom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clinton Grant Odom

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clinton Grant Odom Obituary
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date for Clinton Grant Odom, 79, of Ovett, Mississippi, who died Sunday, May 12, 2019 at his residence. He was born Friday, Feb. 16, 1940 in Bessemer, Alabama.
Mr. Odom retired from the oil and gas industry after numerous years of service. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a member of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Gibson Odom; his parents, Clinton Wilson Odom and Johnnie Carlisle Odom Saunier; a son, Terry Odom; and two sisters, Debbie Mercer and Janis Adams.
Survivors include two sons, Perry Odom (Summer) and Gary L. Odom (Debra Favre), both of Houma; six grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville, Mississippi is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 18 to May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now