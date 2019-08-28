Home

Cloteal Warren Williams

Cloteal Warren Williams Obituary
Cloteal Warren Williams, 65, a native of Smithridge and a resident of Houma, passed away on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday Aug. 30 at Rock of Ages Baptist Church, 1216 Aycock Street. Funeral will begin at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Cloteal is survived by her son, Leonard Williams Jr.; daughter, Meocha (Ramon Sr.) Singleton; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers, David (Janice) Warren, Charles Warren and Rudolph Warren; and sister, Becky (MacArthur) Cook.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Williams Sr.; and parents, Cloteal and Clarence Warren.

Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
