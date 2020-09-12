1/1
Clothilde Anna (Matherne) Dempster
Clothilde Anna Matherne Dempster, 91, a native and resident of Des Allemands, La., passed away on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at St. Gertrude Catholic Church in Des Allemands. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with burial to follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Raceland.

She is survived by her sons, Kendal Dempster (Alida) and Alan Dempster; and sisters-in-law, Barbara Matherne and Patsy Matherne.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Mitchel Joseph Dempster; and grandson, Mitchell Christopher Dempster; parents, Roger A. Matherne and Bertha C. Matherne; sisters, Carrie Loupe (Lester), and Martha Carlos (Charles); and brothers, Roger V. Matherne and Deacon Landry Matherne.

She was a dedicated wife, mother and child. She was a long time parishioner of St. Gertrude Catholic Church. She retired from the U.S. Postal Service with 26 years of service. She was the 1946 Valedictorian of Hahnville High School. Clothilde enjoyed family gatherings, boiled crabs, bingo and going out and eat at the casinos.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Gertrude Catholic Church
SEP
15
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Gertrude Catholic Church
Falgout Funeral Home
