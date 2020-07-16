Clyde "Tootie" McGuire Jr., age 36, born on October 13, 1983, departed this life on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Husband of Zeshia Rosa-Caraballo-McGuire; son of Emeline R. McGuire and Clyde McGuire Sr.; grandson of Veranes Theriot and the late Clarence McGuire Sr., Agnes McGuire and Charles Jones; brother of Charles (Shemika) Reed, Damon (Gail) Reed and Robert (Jenny) McGuire; and son-in-law of Rosa M. Caraballo and Josie M. Rosa.



He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.



Due to government and city regulations, a limited number of relatives and friends are invited to attend the Visitation on Friday, July 17, at Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebonne Funeral Home 617 Bond Street in Houma, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, at First Baptist Church of Houma 4863 West Park Avenue in Houma.



Interment Deweyville Cemetery in Houma.



Face mask and social distancing is required. No gatherings are allowed.



Arrangements by Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebonne Funeral Home of Houma.





