Clyde Philip Boudreaux
1941 - 2020
Clyde Philip "Frenchy" Boudreaux, a native and resident of Thibodaux, was born on Feb. 21, 1941, and passed away on June 9, 2020.

He is survived by his daughters, Michelle Boudreaux and companion, Henry of Thibodaux; Tracy Adams of Titusville, Fla.,.; and Becky Goss and husband, Kenny of New Bern, N.C.; seven grandchildren, Elizabeth, Aaron, Adrienne, Ryan, Gabrielle, Zachary and Carolyn; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Cindy Landry of Thibodaux and Ruth Acosta of Gonzales; and his beloved cat, Simba.

He was proceeded in death by his wife, Peggy Jones Boudreaux; daughter, Catherine Ann Boudreaux; grandson, Dru Philip Ledet; parents, Philip and Ouida Boudreaux; and sisters, Opal Oncale, Geraldine Martin, Glenda Waguespack and Cheryl Ann Broudreaux.

He was a Vietnam veteran and proudly served in the United States Marine Corps for 17 years. He will be greatly missed.

Special thanks to Devinity Home Health.

Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
