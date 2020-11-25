Clyde "Tank" Scott Jr.

Terrebonne - Clyde "Tank" Scott, Jr. age 45 a native of Terrebonne and resident of Houma, passed away on November 12, 2020.Visitation from 5 to 7pm on Friday November 27, 2020 at Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebonne Funeral, 617 Bond St., Houma, La and from 9:00 to funeral time at 10am on Saturday November 28, 2020 at Beautiful Zion Baptist Church, 120 Hialeah Ave, Houma LA 70363

Clyde is survived by his Fiancé' Kimberly Barker; children, Emory and Mikhaila Scott; parents, Clyde, Sr and Elizabeth Ross Scott; sisters, Ykenyna -Scott Mckinley and Kemona Scott (Joseph) Riley.

He is preceded in death by his grandparent's, Willis and Lucy Scott and Gillis and Eunice Ross

He was Owner of Clippas Barber Shop of Houma

Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebonne Funeral Home was in Charge of arrangements



